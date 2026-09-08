Aaron Judge to be Eased in
Aaron Judge (rib) to be eased back in and subbed out early in some games before playing a full nine innings. The Yankees reinstated Judge from the 60-day injured list on Monday, and he is expected to make his return in Tuesday's series opener in the Bronx against the Colorado Rockies, although he might not play the full game. Despite being out since late May due to a stress fracture in a rib on his right side, the three-time MVP did not go on a minor-league rehab assignment. Fantasy managers should expect some rust at the plate, but Judge is still a must-start whenever he is in the starting lineup for his elite power potential. The 34-year-old eight-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger was slashing .248/.375/.533 with a .907 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 214 at-bats at the time of his rib injury in late May. Although Judge may need to knock off some rust and be eased in, he could be a difference-maker during the fantasy playoffs.
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Source: Talkin' Yanks