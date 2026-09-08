Lazaro Montes Returns to Mariners Lineup on Tuesday
Lazaro Montes (hip) returned to his team's lineup on Tuesday, batting eighth and playing designated hitter against the Texas Rangers. Montes was sidelined by a hip injury throughout most of the weekend after crashing into the right-field wall in Seattle on Friday night. The 21-year-old made his MLB debut with the Mariners on September 1 and has logged three hits and a home run across his first 15 big-league plate appearances. Montes was having a monster year in the minors before getting the call, hitting .249 with 38 home runs, 96 RBI, 99 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across 542 plate appearances split between Double-A and Triple-A. Swing-and-miss is a major issue in his profile at the plate, but Montes holds tremendous power upside and could be a game-changer for fantasy managers down the stretch.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com