Chase DeLauter Still Absent on Tuesday
Chase DeLauter (wrist) remains absent from the team's starting lineup on Tuesday on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, per MLB.com. Angel Martinez will get another start in right field and will bat sixth versus Orioles right-hander Brandon Young. It will be DeLauter's fourth straight game on the bench with a right-wrist sprain that he suffered late last week. The Guardians are not expecting DeLauter to land on the injured list, but if his absence continues, they could change their stance. His next chance to play will be in Wednesday's series finale against Baltimore, but with a scheduled day off coming on Thursday, it is more realistic that we will not see him again until Friday's series opener versus the division-rival Minnesota Twins on the road at Target Field. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from James Madison University has been a consistent offensive producer in Cleveland in 2026 when he has been healthy, hitting .294 (131-for-445) with 13 long balls, 60 RBI, 56 runs scored, and 10 steals across his 120 games and 499 plate appearances. DeLauter is rostered in 64% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com