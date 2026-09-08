Packers to Deploy a Running Back Committee to Begin the Season
Josh Jacobs (personal) to begin the season, as the three-time Pro Bowler was put on the Commissioner's Exempt List in late August, and on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich told reporters the team would use a committee approach to open the year. "It's gonna be running back by committee for a little bit to see where everyone is at." MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson are the three backs on the team's 53-man roster, and while Lloyd has arguably the highest ceiling of the bunch, he has struggled to stay healthy since the team spent a third-round pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft. Speaking on his skill set, Stenavich told the assembled media, "[Lloyd] definitely has explosive ability, playmaking ability." The Packers open the season in a divisional matchup with the Vikings, and while a committee approach is the last thing fantasy managers were hoping to hear about days before the start of the season, Lloyd's talent should be on display early, keeping him in the Week 1 flex conversation.
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz