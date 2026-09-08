Makai Lemon Listed as Starting WR, Punt Returner
Makai Lemon is listed as a starting WR and as the team's top punt-return option, according to Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com. Although Lemon missed valuable development time in training camp this summer with a hamstring injury, he was always a lock to be a starter in three-wide sets to begin his rookie campaign in 2026 after the Eagles traded A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in the offseason. However, Lemon should be viewed as more of a WR3 than a WR2 because of his quiet summer and Dontayvion Wicks' strong camp. The former USC star certainly has the potential to pass Wicks on the depth chart in 2026 by the end of the season, but early on, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations for Lemon. He is coming off a very productive final season with the Trojans in 2025, in which he caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games played. It is not a bad idea to keep Lemon on the bench in his NFL debut this Sunday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Lemon is rostered in 75% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: InsideTheBirds.com - Andrew DiCecco
Source: InsideTheBirds.com - Andrew DiCecco