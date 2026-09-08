Charlie Kolar Listed as Chargers' Starting Tight End
Charlie Kolar as the No. 1 tight end on their depth chart as they get set for their Week 1 matchup this Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Arizona Cardinals. Oronde Gadsden is listed behind Kolar, followed by David Njoku, Scott Matlock, and Evan Svoboda. It was clear from the outset that the Bolts had big plans for Kolar in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme when they signed him to a three-year, $24.3 million contract in free agency in March. Despite catching only 30 of his 41 targets for 409 yards and four touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the 27-year-old has a complete skill set at the position that the Chargers clearly value. Kolar is ahead of Gadsden on the depth chart for now, but it does not necessarily mean that he will become a must-start at the position in fantasy football leagues. For now, Kolar is an option for a waiver-wire pickup in deeper leagues for managers in need of TE depth. He is currently rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Chargers.com
Source: Chargers.com