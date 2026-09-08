Malachi Fields Emerging As Target for Week 1
Malachi Fields is a rookie out of Notre Dame and might now be the No. 2 wide receiver for the Giants. Matt Legros of Giants Wire of USA Today broke down the latest Fields news, writing, "Malachi Fields is in line for a much larger role with the New York Giants after the team moved on from veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton on Monday. The rookie now has an opportunity to entrench himself as the No. 2 receiver opposite Malik Nabers." The No. 2 receiver in the Giants offense could be a productive role for Fields, who turned heads in camp, according to Legros: "Fields was particularly impressive during the preseason, showing strong hands and the ability to create plays downfield. He also connected well with quarterback Jaxson Dart, strengthening his case for meaningful snaps once the regular season begins." Fields looks like an impact player right out of the gate for the Giants.
Source: Giants Wire, USA Today
Source: Giants Wire, USA Today