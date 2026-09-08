Dontayvion Wicks Is a Potential Waiver-Wire Pickup
Dontayvion Wicks is a nice addition to the Eagles receiving corps coming from the Green Bay Packers, and he could challenge for the No. 2 receiver role in Philadelphia. He could also emerge as a popular early-season waiver wire pickup. The Eagles drafted Makai Lemon out of USC, but he might fit in more as a slot receiver with Wicks playing on the outside. Last year in Green Bay, Wicks was in a room full of talented receivers, but he did finish the season with 46 targets and 30 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote that Wicks could expand his role in Philadelphia to more than a role player. He quoted Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead: "There's nothing that should be holding him back from anything in this league. He can go out here and have as good a year as anybody. Exciting time for him to prove that, 'Hey, I can be more than what I was in Green Bay.'"
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia