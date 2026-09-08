Chargers D/ST an Excellent Option Against Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett leading the way at quarterback. While they do have options with Trey McBride at tight end and Marvin Harrison Jr. at wide receiver, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is still working his way back from injury. The Chargers still feature playmakers in Khalil Mack, Denzel Perryman, and Derwin James. Look for the Chargers to come out aggressive in Week 1 under new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary and have a solid game against the Cardinals offense. With home matchups against the Cardinals and the Raiders in the first two weeks, the Chargers D/ST looks like a great play to begin the season
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers