DJ Moore Could be on the Field Constantly
DJ Moore could help swing the Bills' 2026 season after he was their "crown jewel" of the offseason when they acquired him in a trade from the Chicago Bears. His contributions during training camp were "immediate and obvious" for the offense, with quarterback Josh Allen "routinely pushing the ball downfield" to Moore. Allen made a "concerted effort all summer" to build on-field chemistry with Moore. It is no secret that Buffalo brought Moore in to be their WR1. The days of "everybody eats" in the Bills' offense "seem to be in the rearview mirror," and Buscaglia does not think it would be surprising to see Moore on the field "consistently and for Allen to default to looking his way." With that said, Buscaglia also cautions that Moore could be a letdown. After all, he averaged only 824 yards per season the last two years in Chicago and seemed to have a disconnect with QB Caleb Williams. The good news for fantasy managers is that Moore should be guaranteed a high snap and target role in Buffalo, making him a high-floor WR3/flex each week. Ultimately, Moore's success (or lack thereof) could depend on the connection he develops with Allen.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia