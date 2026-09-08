George Holani Brings Early-Season Upside
George Holani could be very involved in the Seahawks' backfield rotation, as they begin the defense of their Super Bowl title. After the injury to Zach Charbonnet (knee) and the departure of Kenneth Walker III, the Seahawks are expected to share time between rookie Jadarian Price, Holani, and free-agent addition Emanuel Wilson. Price is expected to lead the way, but he has missed time over the past few weeks with muscle soreness and did not play a single snap in the preseason. Wilson is expected to be the power option, but Holani has an interesting mix of third-down and short-yardage skills that should make him an interesting contributor, especially while Price adjusts to NFL speed. Especially early in the year, Holani's experience in the team's system could help him be trusted to handle high-value touches on both passing downs and in scoring position. He's the No. 56 RB in Week 1 in RotoBaller's rankings, so he is not a FLEX consideration for the team's opener against the Patriots. However, it does make sense to snag him in deep leagues in case he gets those key plays and production early in the season with Price ramping up.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller