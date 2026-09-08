Tre' Harris Should Produce in Chargers Offense
Tre' Harris is a potential Year 2 breakout candidate, especially as the Chargers' offense continues to trend upward. Not every team can support a fantasy-relevant outlook for their No. 3 receiver, but Los Angeles' offense is powerful enough to make Harris an intriguing stash in 12+ team leagues. Quarterback Justin Herbert averaged 32 pass attempts per game last year, despite drastically lowering his total number of pass attempts in the second half of the season while managing an injury. A fully healthy Herbert might throw the ball 35 times a game, and many of those targets will go to Harris, his No. 3 option in the passing attack. The 24-year-old receiver already started to flash upside as a rookie last year, catching 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown. Although he is playing behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, he has an opportunity to step into a bigger role if either of those receivers suffer from drop issues or miss time due to injury. It's way too early to confidently insert Harris into your lineups, but he's at least worth adding off the waiver wire in 12+ team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller