Adonai Mitchell Makes a Solid Stash for Depth
Adonai Mitchell has the potential to post a breakout season in his first full year with the Jets if he can build on a strong training camp. The speedy receiver has the raw tools to make him relevant in all formats, but he has struggled to be consistent throughout his NFL career. The Colts drafted Mitchell in the second round out of Texas, but he never earned consistent playing time before being traded to the Jets as part of the Sauce Gardner deal. With New York, he averaged over seven targets per game and finished the year with 24 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. None of those games were with top receiver Garrett Wilson in the mix, so his target share could drop with Wilson's return and the additions of rookie pass-catchers Omar Cooper Jr. and tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Even with a slightly smaller workload, though, Mitchell still has upside after receiving praise for his work in training camp to develop his connection with new QB Geno Smith. He appears set to open the year as the WR2 in New York, and he is the WR62 in RotBaller's Week 1 rankings against the Titans. While he doesn't look like a Week 1 starter in most formats, he does make sense as a stash in deep leagues due to his long-term potential and solid role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller