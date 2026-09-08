Caleb Douglas Brings a High Ceiling from the Waiver Wire
Caleb Douglas had a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, and the rookie has the potential to be the team's top receiver this season. After trading Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, the Dolphins will count on Douglas, Malik Washington, and Jalen Tolbert as their expected starters. Douglas was a third-round pick out of Texas Tech and brings big-play potential, as he showed with highlight-reel catches throughout the preseason. He may be held back by the run-heavy Dolphins' offense with QB Malik Willis under center, but since he could develop into the team's No. 1 receiver by midseason, he definitely has the upside to be a fantasy factor. If you can stash him off the waiver wire in deep leagues, he's one of the few options with such a large potential role so easily available. He's only the WR84 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, so he isn't a flex option yet, but his later-season potential gives him intriguing upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller