Najee Harris Could Earn a Role in New York
Najee Harris will be an important name to monitor early in the season after the veteran signed a one-year deal to join new coach John Harbaugh in New York. He is expected to play a significant role behind starter Cam Skattebo, and he will compete for snaps with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary for backup work. Tracy struggled in pass protection this preseason, which may be part of the reason that Harris was added. The 28-year-old veteran was limited to just three games with Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers last season, suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in late September after missing training camp due to a fireworks accident. He was a workhorse in his first four seasons in the league for the Steelers, racking up over 1,000 rushing yards and playing all 17 games each year. His role with the Giants is uncertain, which is why he's only RotoBaller's No. 53 RB for Week 1, indicating he isn't in the mix to start in most formats. However, he is a solid handcuff for Skattebo and could work his way into a large enough role to be a deep-league flex option by the time we reach bye weeks.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller