Dalton Kincaid Looks Set for Bigger Role With Improved Health
Dalton Kincaid's on-field role with Buffalo has suffered in the last two years with the team because of injuries, but he just wrapped up the healthiest training camp he has had since his rookie year and had a big role in the offense during practices open to the media, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. Kincaid could become one of the most important pieces on the Bills' roster if he can "become a 60-65% snap player" and be just competent enough in blocking when he is on the field. The 26-year-old had 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns on 91 targets as a rookie, but his snap counts fell in each of the last two years while dealing with nagging injuries. The former first-rounder from Utah did have a career-best five touchdowns in 12 games in 2025, but he played fewer than 50% of the offensive snaps. If Kincaid can maintain his high-end pass-catching efficiency and see the field more, he will have clear TE1 upside for fantasy managers in an offense that could be opened up by new deep-threat receiver DJ Moore.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia