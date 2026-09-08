Ja'Kobi Lane a High-Upside Stash in Deeper PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane has done enough this summer to be worth tracking, though the waiver case is better in deeper PPR leagues than standard 12-team formats. Baltimore took Lane 80th overall in April after he caught 49 passes for 745 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at USC, and he kept showing up during camp. The Ravens said after roster cuts that Lane's emergence helped settle their No. 3 receiver question and projected him for a substantial role. That still leaves Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman ahead of him, with Mark Andrews involved underneath, so there may not be enough targets right away to use Lane against Indianapolis. RotoBaller currently has him rostered in 19% of Yahoo leagues and recommends him in 14-team PPR leagues. That feels like the right range. Lane is not a Week 1 starter, but the size, draft investment and camp buzz make him a worthwhile bench stash in deeper formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller