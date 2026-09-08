Breece Hall Trending Towards Being Active in Week 1
Breece Hall (groin) is trending towards being ready for Week 1 this Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Tennessee Titans, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has been trending this way for a while after initially suffering a minor strain of his right groin during training camp practice on Aug. 17. The Jets held Hall out as a precaution to close out camp and the preseason, but he should be ready to return to practice on Wednesday, and as long as he does not have a setback later this week, he should be ready to take on his role as the bell-cow back for Gang Green on Sunday against Tennessee. If Hall is limited at all, though, look for Braelon Allen to take on a bigger change-of-pace role to get the season started. The 25-year-old Hall had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 in his fourth year in the league, adding four touchdowns on 243 rushing attempts across 16 starts. The former second-rounder added 36 catches for 350 yards and another score as a receiver. Hall should see enough volume alone to operate as a strong RB2 for fantasy managers in his fifth year in the NFL in a new offense led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt