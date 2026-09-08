Tyler Smith to Go on Injured Reserve After Thumb Surgery

Sep 8, 2026, 11:45 AM ET
Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith (thumb) had surgery on his left thumb on Tuesday and will be placed on Injured Reserve, which will cause him to miss at least the first four games of the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. Smith tried to play through the injury, but ultimately, he and the team decided it was in the best interest of both sides to undergo surgery, which will fix a ligament tear. The earliest Smith could return to Dallas is on Oct. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. The more realistic date for Smith's return might be the following week on Oct. 18 against the Green Bay Packers. The 25-year-old is a key piece of Dallas' offense, as he has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, joining only Larry Allen and Zack Martin as the only guards in franchise history to accomplish that feat in their first four seasons. Smith also had a clean-up procedure on his right knee in February. With Smith out for at least the first four games this year, T.J. Bass is expected to replace him in the starting lineup after starting 10 games in his first three NFL seasons.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN Dallas - Todd Archer