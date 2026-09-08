Tyler Shough Belongs in the Week 1 Streaming Conversation
Tyler Shough is worth considering if you're already looking for a Week 1 streamer. He settled in once New Orleans gave him the job last season, throwing for 2,256 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions across nine starts while adding another 174 yards and three scores on the ground. That little bit of rushing helps here. Shough will go into 2026 as the starter, with Chris Olave still leading the receiver room, although rookie Jordyn Tyson will miss the beginning of the season on injured reserve. The matchup sends him to Detroit on Sunday, and the current Week 1 rankings have Shough at QB16 despite being rostered in only 43% of Yahoo leagues. He still makes the most sense in 14-team leagues or for managers who don't love their current starter, but this isn't just a desperation QB2. Shough can actually be used right away.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller