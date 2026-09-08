Kenyon Sadiq Worth a Waiver Stash as his Health Improves
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) into the offense early on after he missed all of training camp and the preseason this summer following hernia surgery and a setback along the way. However, Sadiq is trending in the right direction to be active for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, Sept. 13, after participating in positional drills on Tuesday, according to Brian Costello of The New York Post. The extremely athletic tight end from Oregon has tons of long-term upside, but the Jets do not need to rush him back in his first NFL campaign when they have second-year TE Mason Taylor capable of handling the pass-catching duties as Sadiq gets up to speed. Sadiq went undrafted in the majority of 12- and 14-team leagues this summer, but he is not a bad waiver-wire stash if you have room on your bench and want more depth at the position. If Sadiq is active in Week 1 on Sunday, fantasy managers should have him on their benches for his NFL debut.
Source: The New York Post - Brian Costello
Source: The New York Post - Brian Costello