Jalen McMillan Listed as Starting Receiver for the Bucs
Jalen McMillan (knee) is listed as a starting wideout for the team on their unofficial depth chart entering their Week 1 contest this Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. McMillan missed the entire preseason due to a knee injury, but he was back on the practice field on Monday and is trending in the right direction to play in the season opener this weekend in a favorable matchup against Cincy. At least to begin the 2026 campaign, McMillan will be in three-wide sets alongside Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka (toe), with Ted Hurst III checking in as the WR4. While McMillan rested during the summer, Hurst was turning heads and impressing the coaching staff, so McMillan will need to stay healthy and produce to hold off the impressive young pass-catcher. McMillan played in only four games in 2025 due to a serious neck injury he suffered in the preseason, but he caught 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie in 2024 after being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. The 24-year-old is only rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues and is tough to recommend as a Week 1 starter in deeper leagues after he missed most of camp and the preseason.
Source: ESPN.com - Jenna Laine
Source: ESPN.com - Jenna Laine