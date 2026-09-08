Patrick Mahomes on Track to Start Week 1
Patrick Mahomes (knee) has led the team from Day 1 of training camp, reportedly looking as sharp as he has in years, and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that he is on track to start Week 1 in a Monday Night divisional matchup with the Broncos. The two-time MVP tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 season, but head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that there is a "pretty good chance" he'll be under center to begin his tenth season. Mahomes was the fantasy QB2 at the time of his injury, having run for a career-high 422 yards and five rushing scores to that point, but with him less than nine months removed from knee surgery, there are lingering questions about how he'll be used in 2026, and he enters the season as RotoBaller's QB13.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport