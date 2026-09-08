Zay Flowers Goes Through Drills at "Full Strength"
Zay Flowers (lower body) was seen leading positional drills during the media accessible portion of Tuesday's practice, and beat reporter Jamison Hensley points out that he looks to be operating at full strength after missing two weeks of practice with a lower body ailment. Flowers caught a career-high 86 passes for 1,211 yards on his way to a WR7 finish in 2025, and he returns as a focal point of a Ravens offense looking to get more explosive under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Having never topped five touchdowns in a season, it's possible he has yet to approach his true fantasy ceiling, making Flowers a legitimate WR1 candidate for the second year in a row and a potential value as RotoBaller's WR14.
Source: Jamison Hensley
Source: Jamison Hensley