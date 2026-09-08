Willson Contreras Takes Batting Practice on Tuesday
Willson Contreras (hamstring) is taking on-field batting practice on Tuesday, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Contreras is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Thursday, but it is to be determined whether the Red Sox will send him on a minor-league rehab assignment first. The 34-year-old veteran Venezuelan could return to Boston's starting nine as early as Friday if he skips a rehab assignment after dealing with a strained left hamstring late last month. Contreras will go back to must-start status in all fantasy leagues when he returns, as he is in the midst of a career year in his first season in Beantown. The former catcher will return to a .274/.384/.516 slash line with a .900 OPS, 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 66 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his 434 at-bats in 2026. The four-time All-Star hit only .217 (18-for-83) in the month of August, though, with three homers, three doubles, a triple, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, 11 walks, and 26 strikeouts. With better health, Contreras could turn it around and finish his 2026 season strong in the fantasy playoffs.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey