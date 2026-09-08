Jac Caglianone Still Out With Elbow Injury
Jac Caglianone (elbow) remains sidelined with an elbow injury on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium, according to MLB.com. Matthew Lugo is making the start in right field for the Royals and will bat eighth against Diamondbacks right-hander Corbin Burnes (elbow), who is making his 2026 debut. This will be Caglianone's third straight missed start due to a flexor strain in his left elbow. His next chance to play will be in Wednesday's series finale against Arizona, but with an off day coming on Thursday, the Royals might hold the left-handed slugger out until Friday's series opener at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. It is bad timing for Caglianone to be banged up with the fantasy playoffs starting in many leagues this week. After a slow start in 2026, the former sixth overall pick from Florida has taken off and is now sporting 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, six steals, and a .283/.331/.494 slash line in 474 at-bats. When he returns to the Royals' lineup, he will be a must-start for his left-handed power.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com