Aaron Judge Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Aaron Judge (rib) is starting in right field and batting third in his return on Tuesday against the visiting Colorado Rockies and right-hander Gabriel Hughes, according to MLB.com. It will be Judge's first major-league game since the end of May, when he suffered a stress fracture in a rib on his right side. Because he did not go on a minor-league rehab assignment before coming off the 60-day injured list on Monday, manager Aaron Boone plans to ease the three-time MVP back into the fold, so fantasy managers should expect some early exits and frequent days off. It has been a disappointing 2026 season overall for the 34-year-old veteran, but he has returned at the right time and can help fantasy managers during the postseason. Judge is returning to a .248/.375/.533 slash line with a .907 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases across his first 214 at-bats this year. He has never faced Hughes in his major-league career.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com