Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Bez Mbeng on Tuesday, according to Charlotte Observer reporter Rod Boone. The 23-year-old fills the roster spot opened by Kobe Stewart's release, and the deal is likely an Exhibit 10 as Charlotte builds out its camp group. Mbeng closed last season on the fringe of Utah's rotation, averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.3 steals in 32.8 minutes across 15 games while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. That stretch included a 27-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double off the bench against Memphis. The steals are interesting, but Charlotte already has Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Dennis Schroder, and Grayson Allen ahead of him in the guard mix. Sioux Falls still controls his G-League returning rights, so Greensboro would need a trade to secure him if he does not make the Hornets.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone