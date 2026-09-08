TreVeyon Henderson Ruled Out for Season Opener on Thursday
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) has officially been ruled out for the Week 1 season opener on Thursday and a rematch of last year's Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks after he did not practice all week, according to the team. Henderson's ankle injury is not considered long-term, but it remains to be seen if he will be ready for his 2026 season debut in Week 2 next Sunday, Sept. 20, versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team's home opener. With Henderson sidelined this Thursday in a tough matchup against a strong Seahawks defense, Rhamondre Stevenson should see the lion's share of touches out of the backfield while being spelled by Corey Kiner. With New England's backfield a little thin out of the gate, expect to see the Patriots bring up Lan Larison from the practice squad to serve as the RB3 against Seattle. The 23-year-old Henderson had a solid rookie season in 2025 with over 900 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns in the regular season, but he remains in a timeshare with Stevenson when he is healthy, and his early-season fantasy stock is down because of his ankle injury.
Source: New England Patriots
Source: New England Patriots