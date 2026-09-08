Titans D/ST Makes Sense as a Week 1 Rental
Geno Smith is coming off a season in which he threw a league-high 17 interceptions and took 55 sacks. That gives this unit a real shot at getting home for a few splash plays, especially with Jeffery Simmons coming off an 11-sack season. The Titans were not a great fantasy defense in 2025 and forced only six interceptions as a team, so there is some risk here. Cedric Gray is also in the concussion protocol after a UTV accident, which is worth watching during the week. Still, the current Week 1 rankings have Tennessee ninth among D/STs, while the Jets carry an implied total of just 18.5 points. This is a one-week stream more than a hold, with Philadelphia waiting in Week 2.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller