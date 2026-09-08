Tyler Allgeier Gets a Boost From Cardinals Depth Chart
Tyler Allgeier has picked up some real short-term value heading into Week 1. Arizona's current depth chart lists him first at running back, ahead of rookie Jeremiyah Love, while James Conner will open the season on injured reserve. The ordering alone should not be treated like a permanent changing of the guard. The Cardinals said during the preseason not to make too much of Love being listed behind Allgeier, and Love was the No. 3 overall pick for a reason. The timing matters now, though. Love has not practiced since injuring his ankle on Aug. 13, although he was moving around during Monday's walk-through and head coach Mike LaFleur said he feels good about his chances of playing against the Chargers. Allgeier already has a 1,000-yard season on his résumé and scored a career-high eight rushing touchdowns last year. Even if Love is active Sunday, Allgeier looks much harder to dismiss as an early-season fantasy option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller