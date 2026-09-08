Devontez Walker Missing From Practice With Undisclosed Injury
Devontez Walker (undisclosed) was the lone Ravens player not practicing on Tuesday due to an undisclosed issue, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Although Walker was not participating with the rest of the team, he was seen running on a side field. It is unclear what Walker is dealing with or if it is serious enough to keep him from suiting up this Sunday in the Week 1 season opener versus the Indianapolis Colts, but we should know more once the Ravens release their first official practice report of the 2026 season on Wednesday. The 25-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2024 from North Carolina is not on the fantasy football radar in most leagues and has just seven catches on 11 targets for 157 yards and four touchdowns in 21 games (three starts) in his first two years in the NFL. Walker will likely need an injury or two in front of him in Baltimore's receiver corps to become a waiver-wire pickup.
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec