Jeremiyah Love Listed as RB2 on Cardinals' Depth Chart
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) as the RB2 on their unofficial depth chart entering their Week 1 contest on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. The No. 3 overall pick in April from Notre Dame has clear three-down potential long-term in the NFL, but after suffering an ankle sprain early in the preseason, the Cardinals are going to ease Love into the regular season as the No. 2 behind Tyler Allgeier, who is in his first year in the desert. Trey Benson (knee) has already been ruled out for the season, and veteran James Conner (foot) will miss at least the first four games of the year due to a foot injury he suffered early in 2025. Love is trending in the right direction to be active this weekend against the Bolts, but he seems likely to cede most of the backfield work to Allgeier in his NFL debut if he is active, making him more of a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex choice for starting lineups on Sunday. Fantasy managers might have to be patient with Love early in his rookie season.
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack