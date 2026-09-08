Kahlil Benson Likely to Start at Left Tackle in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes' blind-side protector, according to Jesse Newell of The Athletic. Simmons, the team's first-rounder in 2025, has not practiced since Aug. 18. Benson is an undrafted rookie from Indiana who earned his way onto the 53-man roster after impressing the coaching staff during May's rookie minicamp. It is not the ideal situation for Mahomes and a Chiefs offense looking to bounce back in 2026 after missing the postseason last year, especially while going up against a vaunted Broncos defensive line that led the league in sacks a year ago. According to TruMedia, only two undrafted rookies have started the season opener at offensive tackle in their first seasons, with the last being Cleveland's Desmond Harrison in 2018. All 12 of Benson's starts last season at Indiana came at right tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, he didn't have a single snap at left tackle on offense in his four-year college career.
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell