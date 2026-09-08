No Clear RB1 in Jacksonville?
Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. in 2026 that "neither RB emerges as the lead back and hits the 1,000-yard mark." There is a path for one of Tuten or Rodriguez to hit the 1,000-yard mark if one of them gets momentum early in the year and never lets up, but when considering the team's backfield depth with LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) and Ameer Abdullah, Shipley thinks it is more likely that we see both Tuten and Rodriguez hit 750-plus yards than one of them going over 1,000 yards. It is not what Tuten's fantasy managers want to hear, especially since C-Rod appears to be the better pass-catcher, and he could also vulture touchdowns from Tuten at the goal line. If you have Tuten rostered and Rodriguez is on the waiver wire, you should add Rodriguez as a valuable handcuff. If it is a near-even 50/50 split between the two RBs, it will be hard to recommend either as more than a weekly RB3/flex play in the Jaguars' offense. On the unofficial depth chart heading into the Week 1 clash against the Cleveland Browns, the Jags have listed Tuten and Rodriguez as co-starters.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley