Isaiah Davis Takes Part in RB Drills on Tuesday
Isaiah Davis (knee) is taking part in RB drills at practice on Tuesday, according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports. Davis missed the entire preseason because of his knee injury and is expected to open the 2026 campaign as the RB3 in New York behind Breece Hall (groin) and Braelon Allen if he is healthy enough to suit up for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. That role will not make Davis very appealing to fantasy managers in any league format to start the new season. The 24-year-old former fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State has averaged a healthy 5.6 yards per carry in his first two NFL seasons, but it has amounted to only 73 carries for 410 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in 33 games (zero starts). Davis has added 30 receptions for 261 yards and another score through the air. Davis needs Hall to miss time with an injury to become a waiver-wire target. We will have a better idea of Davis' Week 1 status once the Jets begin to release their official practice reports on Wednesday.
Source: Newsday Sports - Al Iannazzone
Source: Newsday Sports - Al Iannazzone