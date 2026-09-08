Sione Vaki Has a Path to Week 1 Touches
Sione Vaki has a little more life as a deep-league stash with Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve. Dan Campbell said Vaki and Jacob Saylors will split the No. 2 role behind Jahmyr Gibbs against New Orleans, so there is no clean handcuff here. Still, Vaki has earned some trust. Campbell liked the progress he made as both a runner and pass catcher during camp and said he is comfortable using him when Gibbs needs a breather. The problem is we have barely seen Vaki on offense in the NFL. He has seven career carries for 18 yards and three catches for 37 yards, while Saylors is going to get work too. Vaki is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues and sits in the 14-team PPR range on the current waiver list. That makes him more of a cheap bench swing than someone to start in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller