Keon Coleman Listed as a Starter on Bills' Depth Chart
Keon Coleman is ahead of Joshua Palmer on the Buffalo Bills' unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 1 game this Sunday against the Houston Texans. Coleman, the team's former second-round pick in 2024 from Florida State, has been a disappointment in his first two years in the league, catching 67 of 116 targets for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in 26 games played (18 starts). The 23-year-old battled drops and was benched for showing up late to a team meeting, further hurting his dynasty/keeper stock. But heading into Year 3, the Bills' brass continues to say that Coleman is in their long-term plans, and they are hoping to see more maturity from him in 2026. The offseason acquisition of DJ Moore did not help Coleman's cause, but he is expected to start alongside Moore and Khalil Shakir in three-wide sets to kick off the regular season. Coleman has buy-low appeal in dynasty leagues and should be considered a deep-league sleeper. Right now, he is only rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues and can be left on the waiver wire in 12-team formats.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia