Aaron Donald Not Quite Ready, Will Not Travel to Australia for Week 1

Sep 8, 2026, 4:15 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement this year to join forces with star defensive end Myles Garrett, is not quite ready and will not travel to Melbourne, Australia, for the team's Week 1 contest on Thursday against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Donald is back on the field and continues to work himself back into football shape, but he is doing it with the long term in mind and not just Week 1. When the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer and 10-time Pro Bowler does make his season debut, potentially in Week 2 versus the New York Giants, he is expected to be in a rotational role on the interior of L.A.'s defensive line, which will make him much more boom/bust as a fantasy asset in IDP formats. Donald is in phenomenal shape, though, and will certainly be a force to be reckoned with on the interior after amassing 111 career sacks in 10 seasons with the Rams, and his presence in 2026 will only make an already strong Rams defense even more attractive in fantasy.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport