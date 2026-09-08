Puka Nacua Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
Puka Nacua is not listed on his team's initial injury report ahead of its season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Nacua dealt with a psoas muscle injury towards the end of the preseason, but it appears that he is fully ready to go heading into Week 1. The 25-year-old put together a dominant season in 2025, recording 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets across 16 games. Across the first 44 games of his professional career, Nacua is the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards per game (95.3). As long as he's on the field, Nacua profiles as an elite fantasy wide receiver who could finish the year as the overall WR1.
Source: Associated Press - Josh Dubow
Source: Associated Press - Josh Dubow