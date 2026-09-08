Jason Myers a Clear K1 in Week 1
Jason Myers is an easy Week 1 start against the New England Patriots. Myers finished as the No. 1 kicker in fantasy last season while being highly efficient for one of the league's best offenses. Helping Myers' case was the Seahawks' field goal volume. Myers attempted 48 field goals, hitting 41. He also made all 48 of his extra point attempts. The Patriots boast a good defense, but Seattle should be able to score on them consistently with how efficiently the offense runs. Either way, Myers will be in a position to kick field goals or extra points often on Wednesday. He can safely be deployed as a starting kicking option as we get our first look at the Seahawks' 2026 offense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller