Seahawks D/ST a Mid-Tier Play in Week 1
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle), but the offense should be improved as a whole with another offseason of development. Not to mention, this team added wide receiver A.J. Brown this offseason. With Week 1 always presenting relatively sloppy games, do not be surprised if Seattle can create a handful of flukey turnovers and sacks. However, given the Patriots' ability to put up points in a hurry at times, it may be best to see if there are other options available for this week.
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Source: Seattle Seahawks