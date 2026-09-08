MarShawn Lloyd Listed as RB1 on First Depth Chart
MarShawn Lloyd was listed as the team's RB1 on their unofficial depth chart going into Week 1 of the regular season this Sunday against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. However, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Tuesday that the Packers' backfield will be a committee approach, with Josh Jacobs unavailable early on due to legal issues. With Jacobs out for the foreseeable future while on the commissioner's exempt list, expect Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks to all be involved at the position. Although Lloyd has played in just one NFL game since being drafted in the third round in 2024 from USC, he is the most enticing fantasy back for the Packers as long as Jacobs is away from the team. Between his speed and athleticism, Lloyd has the skills to become an RB2 for fantasy managers if he stands out over both Johnson and Brooks early on. Going into the team's Week 1 matchup against Minnesota, Lloyd should be viewed as an RB3/flex play in just his second NFL game this weekend.
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky