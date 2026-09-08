Tory Horton is Questionable for Wednesday's Game
Tory Horton (hamstring) is considered questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against the New England Patriots, according to Curtis Crabtree. Horton has been limited in practice the last few days due to a lingering hamstring issue. Luckily, the injury isn't viewed as a long-term issue, so Horton should be ready to go soon. The 23-year-old is looking to make a bigger impact after a shin fracture and groin issue limited him to eight games last season. If he's inactive, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp could see larger roles in the passing game behind superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Source: Curtis Crabtree
Source: Curtis Crabtree