Cooper Kupp Not Worth Rostering in Week 1
Cooper Kupp has entered an era in which he is far more important to the real-life Seahawks than he is to fantasy managers. Kupp is not a player you should be starting or even rostering in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Kupp finished as the WR53 in 2025 on 47 receptions for 593 yards. He made plays when Seattle needed him to, but he was not a needle-mover for fantasy. Additionally, Kupp's role in the passing game waned as the season wore on. He only surpassed four targets in a game once following the team's Week 8 bye. With Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton (hamstring) in line for more touches this coming season, Kupp feels like he could be the odd man out in fantasy football. Additionally, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba soaking up so many targets in a low-volume offense, as well, Kupp should not be considered in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller