Rashid Shaheed a Player to Watch in Week 1
Rashid Shaheed is not in the starting conversation in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. However, Shaheed's usage as a player should be monitored in Week 1 now that he has had a whole offseason to acclimate to Seattle's offense. Before being traded to the Seahawks in 2025, Shaheed was on pace for 83 receptions for 942 yards. He has always been a quality wide receiver, but the Seahawks used him as more of a gadget player after acquiring him midseason. A $51 million contract extension suggests that Seattle would like to get Shaheed more involved offensively. Cooper Kupp is primarily a possession target and veteran leader, while second-year wideout Tory Horton (hamstring) is still coming up to speed. There is a lot of room for another wide receiver to emerge opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed should be on your bench in Week 1, but his snap count and target numbers will be worth monitoring.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller