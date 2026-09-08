Sam Darnold Not in Streaming Conversation for Week 1
Sam Darnold is not in the streaming conversation when Seattle hosts the New England Patriots in Week 1. The Patriots boast a quality defense, and this feels like a game in which Seattle will rely more heavily on the running game. The Patriots were near the top of the pack against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy in 2025 as well. While they were not exactly facing the most quality opponents, this was still a defense that took care of business when it needed to. Darnold was the QB13 in 2025 due to his scorching first half of the season. However, the Seahawks' offensive strategy shifted down the stretch once Darnold began to struggle with turnovers. Darnold turned it around for the playoffs, but there are plenty of other quarterback options in Week 1 who have a narrower range of outcomes. Leave Darnold on waivers for this week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller