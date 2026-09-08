Malik Willis Could Offer Late-Round Value
Malik Willis will get a chance to show what he can do against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. The 27-year-old will get an opportunity to be a full-time starter after playing sparingly throughout his first four seasons in the league. The Dolphins haven't set Willis up for success with one of the worst receiving rooms in the league. They have superstar running back De'Von Achane, but this offense will likely struggle no matter who is under center. Rotoballer currently has Willis ranked at QB20, but Willis has the potential to be better than that. Given his lack of viable targets, Willis could be asked to use his legs to pick up first downs. He might be worth a late-round gamble, with there being some upside of a dual-threat quarterback.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference