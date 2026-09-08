Jadarian Price an Intriguing Flex Option in Week 1
Jadarian Price figures to lead the backfield in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Price was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was brought in to replace the departing Kenneth Walker III. The knock on Price all offseason has been his lack of a college production profile due to his playing behind Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) while at Notre Dame. However, all reports out of camp suggest that Price is playing lights out and looks like the real deal. New England was stout against opposing running backs in fantasy in 2025. This is a quality defensive front that will match up with an equally good offensive line in Week 1. However, Price figures to see his fair share of snaps, and he should be involved in the passing game. Based on where you likely drafted Price in fantasy, it is unlikely that you will have to start him in Week 1. However, he should provide a decent floor as a flex option this week. He should have decent volume and scoring opportunities.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller