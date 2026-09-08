AJ Barner a Potential Tight End Option in Week 1
AJ Barner (oblique) is entering Year 3 entrenched as the No. 1 tight end option in the offense. He could be a solid play in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Barner subtly broke out in 2025. He finished as the TE14 with 52 receptions for 519 yards and six touchdowns. While nothing elite, Barner seemed to steadily improve as the season wore on. Through seven games, Barner was averaging 3.14 targets per game. Following Seattle's Week 8 bye, that number crept up to 4.6. Barner remained a large part of the offense into the playoffs, suggesting that he could be a huge offensive piece as we enter the 2026 season. New England was middle-of-the-pack against tight ends in 2026. Week 1 games can be sloppy, and Barner could benefit as an outlet for quarterback Sam Darnold. If you punted on tight end in your draft, and you need a start, Barner is certainly an option you could turn to.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller